Trump Criminal Probes to Be Led by DOJ Special Counsel

The US Justice Department will appoint a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations related to former President Donald Trump now that he’s making a third run for the White House in 2024, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The special counsel, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will take on oversight of the investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol -- including any role that Trump may have played -- as well as the former president’s handling of classified White House records after he left office, said the Justice Department official, who asked not to be named discussing the information before it is public.