Oath Keeper ‘Called for War’ to Oppose Biden’s Election, Prosecutor Tells Jurors

Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes “called for war with all of its horrors and all of its violence” as the “architect” of a conspiracy to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power that included the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor told a Washington jury.
“On Jan. 6 our democracy was under attack,” Assistant US Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said during closing arguments Friday in the trial of Rhodes and four others on seditious conspiracy charges. “For these defendants, it was ‘everything we trained for.’”