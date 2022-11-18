 Skip to content
Oath Keeper ‘Called for War’ to Oppose Biden’s Election, Prosecutor Tells Jurors

  • ‘Our democracy was under attack,’ US attorney tells jurors
  • Group’s founder, others face sedition charges for Capitol riot
Stewart Rhodes speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017.

Photographer: Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Updated on

Oath Keepers’ founder Stewart Rhodes “called for war with all of its horrors and all of its violence” as the “architect” of a conspiracy to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power that included the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor told a Washington jury.

“On Jan. 6 our democracy was under attack,” Assistant US Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said during closing arguments Friday in the trial of Rhodes and four others on seditious conspiracy charges. “For these defendants, it was ‘everything we trained for.’”