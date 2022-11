LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, center, speaks during a media roundtable at the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla. More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023. That's an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)