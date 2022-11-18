Goldman Sees Holiday Sales Creating Volatility in Retail Stocks

Thanksgiving holiday sales season is here, and history says that means increased volatility for consumer stocks next week.
From 2011 to 2021, basket of 34 large-cap consumer shares tracked by Goldman Sachs -- including Walmart Inc., Home Depot and Amazon.com Inc. -- saw average swings of nearly 3% in either direction between the day before Thanksgiving and the day after Cyber Monday. By contrast, the $374 billion SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ticker SPY), the world’s largest exchange-traded fund which tracks the S&P, averaged a 1.3% variation.