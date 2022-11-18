 Skip to content
Politics

Georgia Democrats Ask Judge to Open Polls for an Extra Day Before Senate Runoff

  • GOP’s Walker faces Democratic Senator Warnock on Dec. 6
  • Lawsuit over Saturday vote shows GOP election law impact
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Photographers: Elijah Nouvelage, Ben Hendren/Bloomberg

Attorneys for US Senator Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff, asked a Georgia judge to open polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in defiance of a state elections administration ruling that they remain closed.

The lawsuit by Warnock and the Democratic Party over just one day of casting ballots underscores how much a 2021 GOP election overhaul has derailed early voting in Georgia’s runoff elections. Democrats say curtailing early voting is an attempt to reduce participation by Black Georgians.