Georgia Democrats Ask Judge to Open Polls for an Extra Day Before Senate Runoff

Attorneys for US Senator Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff, asked a Georgia judge to open polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in defiance of a state elections administration ruling that they remain closed.
The lawsuit by Warnock and the Democratic Party over just one day of casting ballots underscores how much a 2021 GOP election overhaul has derailed early voting in Georgia’s runoff elections. Democrats say curtailing early voting is an attempt to reduce participation by Black Georgians.