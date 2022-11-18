Deutsche Bank CEO Slams ‘Punitive’ Rules on Leveraged Loans

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing stepped up criticism of the tough stance taken by European regulators on leveraged lending, arguing that it’s putting the region’s banks at a disadvantage to US competitors.
“Punitive buffers imposed by European regulators” on leveraged finance “make it more difficult for domestic banks to compete in this business,” Sewing said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. “It should be our aim to make best use of these sources of capital for our economies, not to side-line them.”