Equality

Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Resume Student Debt Relief Plan

  • The plan has been blocked by two separate federal courts
  • Federal government also turning to 5th Circuit for relief

The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the US Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely.

The Biden administration, which has been fighting multiple challenges to the program, said Thursday in a Texas court filing that it planned to ask the high court to reverse a Monday order in a separate case from a federal appeals court in St. Louis involving a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states.