UK Renewable Power Companies Head for Stand Off With Government Over Windfall Tax

Britain’s renewable power industry will sit down with the Treasury on Friday to air grievances over the UK’s decision to slap a windfall tax on low-carbon power generators.
Bosses of some of the UK’s biggest power producers will meet with Treasury officials to discuss the tax on what the government calls “excess profits” announced Thursday by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the meeting is private. The tax threatens to curb investment in a sector that’s vital to shifting the UK away from a dependence on fossil fuels.