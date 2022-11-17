UK Health Service Is Falling Behind in Efforts to Clear Backlog

The UK’s plan to reduce long waiting times for cancer and non-emergency treatment in the National Health Service is at “serious risk” as inflation erodes funding, a government watchdog warned, hours before Rishi Sunak’s administration is expected to announce major cuts to public spending.
Funding to help clear patient backlogs has not kept pace with soaring prices, while the NHS faces significant workforce and productivity issues, according to a report by the National Audit Office published Thursday.