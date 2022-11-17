 Skip to content
Politics

Trump Candidacy Will Complicate, But Not End, DOJ Investigations of Him

  • Announcement adds pressure to Justice Department probes
  • Special counsel being considered due to conflict of interest
Donald Trump during his announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 White House race adds a new degree of difficulty for federal prosecutors who’ve struggled for months to shield their investigations of the former president from accusations of political impropriety.

The Justice Department is determined to continue the probes, but Trump’s status as a candidate means investigators will have to take extra procedural steps to shield their work. They will also face pressure to speed it up in order to resolve any criminal trial and appeals before voters head to the polls. 