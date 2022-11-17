Trump Abandoned Key Claim in Mar-a-Lago Records Fight, DOJ Says

Former President Donald Trump either abandoned or failed to prove core privilege issues that he originally raised in pushing for a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, the Justice Department said.
In a filing Thursday, government lawyers wrote that Trump’s lawyers barely mentioned his original claim that documents might be covered by executive privilege in a court brief earlier this month. That means he gave up on that argument, the government said in its reply filed in the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals.