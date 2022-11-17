The $222,000 Porsche 911 Dakar Will Take You (Almost) Anywhere

Porsche has finally made a modern off-road 911. The Porsche 911 Dakar debuted on Nov. 16 during a private presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The Stuttgart, Germany-based brand has sent its sports cars off-road since the early 1960s, when drivers Vic Elford and Herbert Linge piloted 911s in grueling cross-country races. In 1968, a 911 T won the Monte Carlo Rally. Plenty of aftermarket and independent builders such as Baja 911 and Lee Keen Porsches have long fabricated 911s for driving in terrible conditions. This month, two special project 911s climbed Ojos del Salado in Chile, the highest volcano on Earth.