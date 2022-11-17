Taiwan Approves Tax Breaks in Fight for More Chip Investment

Taiwan expanded tax breaks for companies that invest in technology research and production in an attempt to strengthen the island’s semiconductor industry and help maintain its leading position in the global chip supply chain.
Tech firms will now be able to lower their income tax bill by a quarter if their spending on research and development hits a set level, according to the amendments approved Thursday by Taiwan’s cabinet. The measure also gives another 5% tax break to companies whose investment in advanced equipment reaches a set level, and is aimed at encouraging them to keep spending on production and development in Taiwan.