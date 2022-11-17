South Africa Sugar Industry Seeks to Halt Health-Tax Increases

South Africa’s sugarcane farmers and industry representatives petitioned lawmakers to halt increases in a levy on sugar-sweetened drinks for at least three years.
The health-promotion levy that came into effect in 2018 has had a “deleterious” impact on the industry, leading to losses of 8 billion rand ($458 million) in revenue, almost 10,000 jobs and the shutdown of two sugar mills, Trix Trikam, an executive at the South African Sugar Association said in a statement. Sugarcane farmers and industry representatives this week met lawmakers in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province to discuss the issue.