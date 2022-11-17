She Said, the Movie That Dramatizes Weinstein’s Undoing, Falls Flat

Five years after first reckoning with its sexual predators, Hollywood has created a major studio production about an investigation into its most prominent monster.
She Said is based on the book of the same name by New York Times reporters Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor about their work uncovering a multitude of sexual offenses committed by producer Harvey Weinstein. As an exercise, the movie is an admirable endeavor. Still, that doesn’t make it entirely successful. The result reveals little and is almost suffocatingly restrained.