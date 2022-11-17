Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Potential Fraud

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

Teachers said the writedown will have only a “limited impact” because it’s less than 0.05% of the C$242.5 billion ($182 billion) pension fund. “However, we are disappointed with the outcome of this investment, take all losses seriously and will use this experience to further strengthen our approach,” the fund said in a statement Thursday.