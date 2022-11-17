North Korea Fires Missile After Warning US of ‘Fierce’ Move

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Thursday toward waters off its east coast after issuing a warning to the US of a ‘fierce’ move if it persists in conducting joint military drills with allies in the region.
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile at around 10:48 a.m. from Kangwon province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. It was its first missile test in about a week and adds to the record of more than 60 ballistic missiles fired this year -- in defiance of United Nations resolutions barring Pyongyang from such launches.