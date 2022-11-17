Netherlands, South Korea to Boost Chip Ties Amid US Curbs

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed ways to enhance economic security ties, seeking cooperation in the chip industry after US export curbs to China rattled the global semiconductor market.
The two “underscored the significance of further strengthening existing collaboration between the two countries’ semiconductor industries and expressed their intention to support the private sector in order to sustain a resilient supply chain in that sector,” according to a joint statement released after their summit in Seoul Thursday.