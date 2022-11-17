Musk Risks Opening Door to New Twitter Rivals, Ex-Chairman Says

Elon Musk will be creating room for competitors of Twitter Inc. to emerge if he breaks the “ethos” of the influential social media company, former Chairman Patrick Pichette said.
Pichette, who led the board in 2020 and 2021 and remained a director until the sale to Musk closed in October, told French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada that it’s “too early to tell” if the Tesla Inc. billionaire will be good for Twitter. But if Twitter becomes a less attractive place for users, others will spring up to compete, Pichette said.