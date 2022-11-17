 Skip to content
Politics

Lula’s Team Seeks to Exempt $32.4 Billion From Spending Cap

  • Proposal calls for excluding amount from cap indefinitely
  • Investors have been awaiting details on Lula’s spending plans
Geraldo Alckmin, right, speaks beside Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 10. 
Geraldo Alckmin, right, speaks beside Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 10. Photographer: Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg

Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will ask congress to circumvent a key fiscal safeguard by excluding the country’s most important social program from a public spending cap to pay for his campaign pledges.

Lula’s team will ask lawmakers to remove the program indefinitely, according to the initial draft of a proposal that is going to be turned into a constitutional amendment bill according to the 2023 budget bill rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro. Excluding the program means removing 175 billion reais ($32.4 billion) from the cap.