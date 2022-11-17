Hydrogen to Neom Pacts in Saudi Arabia’s South Korea Deals Blitz

Saudi Arabia agreed a multi-billion dollar blizzard of investments covering green hydrogen to housing and transport with some of South Korea’s largest companies during a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
A total of 26 memorandums of understanding have been signed for cooperation on projects including the development of clean energy sources and the kingdom’s $500 billion project to build a high-tech desert city of Neom, according to a Thursday statement from Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.