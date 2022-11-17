 Skip to content
Hydrogen to Neom Pacts in Saudi Arabia’s South Korea Deals Blitz

  • Agreements come during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit
  • Saudi Aramco’s S-Oil to invest $7 billion in petrochemicals
The S-Oil advertisement welcoming Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to South Korea.

Photographer: Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia agreed a multi-billion dollar blizzard of investments covering green hydrogen to housing and transport with some of South Korea’s largest companies during a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A total of 26 memorandums of understanding have been signed for cooperation on projects including the development of clean energy sources and the kingdom’s $500 billion project to build a high-tech desert city of Neom, according to a Thursday statement from Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. 