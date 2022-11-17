 Skip to content
Politics

Hard-Line China Push Is Vowed by Republicans Taking Control of the US House

  • Biden-Xi meeting likely to be portrayed as a sign of weakness
  • Some Republicans say US export controls need to be stronger
Republicans Win Control of US House With Slim Margin

Republicans are expected to pressure President Joe Biden to pursue a more hawkish approach to China now that they’ve won control of the House of Representatives, with promises to probe White House policy toward Asia and confront Beijing more forcefully. 

The GOP is likely to portray Biden’s attempt in Bali this week to ease tensions with China as a sign of weakness rather than a cause for celebration. Biden met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Monday and pledged to resume some contacts that had been severed in recent months.