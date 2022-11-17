Empty Palm Island Plots Reveal Risks of Dubai’s Property Boom

For 14 years, Muhammad Azam has been waiting for construction to start on a five-bedroom luxury villa he bought on the largest -- but least developed -- of Dubai’s famous palm-shaped artificial islands that jut out into the Persian Gulf.
An unexpected email from Nakheel PJSC in September confirmed it never would. Dubai’s real estate regulator apparently had decided months earlier to cancel the project on Palm Jebel Ali, and the government-backed developer told him they would refund less than a quarter of what Azam had paid for the villa in the secondary market shortly before construction had got off the ground.