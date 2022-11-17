 Skip to content
Crypto Stocks’ Rout Delivers $469 Million Win to Short Sellers

  • MicroStrategy, Coinbase among profitable short bets, S3 says
  • Bears added nearly $93 million to short bets in the past week
The fallout for publicly-traded companies exposed to cryptocurrencies has been a boon for investors betting against them, delivering roughly $469 million in paper profits for November alone. 

MicroStrategy Inc. is down 37% this month through Wednesday’s close, handing shorts $286 million in mark-to-market profits, while Coinbase Global Inc.’s 26% decline delivered another $229 million in gains, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. Huge losses for other peers, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Silvergate Capital Corp., have helped drive profits in November for investors betting against the industry through short sales, Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics, wrote in a note.