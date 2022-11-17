CLO Prices Edge Higher, Drawing In Investors Hoping for Bottom

Prices for the highest-rated bonds backed by leveraged loans are creeping higher in trading markets, signaling that at least some investors are snatching up securities they see as cheap, and the debt may rally further.
Collateralized loan obligations rated AAA have seen their average prices rise to 97.6 cents on the dollar, compared with about 97 cents toward the end of last month. That’s close to the lowest on record since the financial crisis, excluding the darkest point in the pandemic. For new CLOs, prices are starting to stabilize even if they’re not improving yet.