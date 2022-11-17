China’s Covid Cases Top 23,000 as Outbreaks Endure in Major Cities

China’s daily Covid cases surged again as top cities struggle to get persistent outbreaks under control without deploying the one-size-fits-all Covid Zero restrictions that Beijing has said must be avoided.
Nationwide, there were 23,132 new cases for Wednesday, the highest since April and nearing the all-time high reached during the worst of Shanghai’s massive outbreak earlier this year. The surge is driven mostly by infections in some of the country’s most significant cities. The southern hub of Guangzhou reported a record 8,761 infections, and authorities have extended some curbs for the downtown district of Haizhu, while easing measures in parts of two other districts that were previously locked down.