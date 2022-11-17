Carlyle Energy Co-Head Avik Dey, Who Joined This Summer, to Exit Firm

Avik Dey, who joined Carlyle Group Inc. this summer to co-head its energy business, is leaving the firm at the end of November, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Dey, who is based in London, is a managing director and co-head of Carlyle International Energy Partners. He was hired during the tenure of Kewsong Lee, who stepped down in August as chief executive officer of the alternative-asset manager. The departures are unrelated, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public.