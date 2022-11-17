BMO Launches ARK-Managed ETF Series Focusing on Innovation

BMO Investments Inc. is introducing a suite of innovation-focused funds that will be overseen by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, in a bet that investor appetite for growth-centered products will persist even after this year’s slump.
The arm of the Canadian lender is expanding its thematic fund offerings with three ETFs and three mutual funds, according to a press release Thursday. They’ll have mirroring tickers -- BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ticker ARKG), BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) and BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW).