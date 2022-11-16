 Skip to content
Zelenskiy, Singapore’s Wong to Speak as NEF Talks Focus on Risk

  • Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum ends Thursday in Singapore
  • Other speakers include IMF’s Gopinath, LinkedIn, PayPal CEOs
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a session via video at the G20 summit in Bali.Photographer: Willy Kurniawan/Pool/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address investors and government officials at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore Thursday, fresh from his success in getting a majority of Group of 20 nations to condemn Russia’s war on his country. 

Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s finance minister and prime minister-in-waiting, will also speak Thursday, the final day of the three-day event, which has seen policymakers and business leaders discuss issues including inflation, sustainable investment and the future of the global economy.