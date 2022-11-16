Zelenskiy, Singapore’s Wong to Speak as NEF Talks Focus on Risk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address investors and government officials at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore Thursday, fresh from his success in getting a majority of Group of 20 nations to condemn Russia’s war on his country.
Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s finance minister and prime minister-in-waiting, will also speak Thursday, the final day of the three-day event, which has seen policymakers and business leaders discuss issues including inflation, sustainable investment and the future of the global economy.