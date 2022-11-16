Yuan Loses Tailwind From Goods Exports on Bearish Foreign-Exchange Outlook

China’s exporters slowed conversion of foreign currency proceeds last month, weakening a key pillar of support for the yuan amid growth headwinds and concerns over a widening policy gap with the US.
A net deficit of $730 million was recorded last month in currency deals related to China’s goods trade with overseas corporates, the biggest since February 2016. The rare deficit in currency transactions failed to match an improving trade surplus last month, suggesting a weak outlook for the yuan as local companies prefer to hold their proceedings in dollars.