UK Spy Chief Warns CEOs and MPs Being Targeted by Foreign States

  • MI5 boss says China approaching local councilors, academics
  • New premier Sunak has softened language on Chinese threat
Russia, China and other foreign states are targeting the private communications of British politicians and business leaders, the head of the UK’s domestic intelligence service warned on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of safeguarding confidential information.

The agency -- known as MI5 -- is helping advise people in public life on how to keep their email and mobile phone communications secure, Director General Ken McCallum told Bloomberg on Wednesday, following a speech at the agency’s headquarters in London. 