Trump Media-Tied SPAC Rises as Ex-President Unveils Bid for 2024

Donald Trump’s plan to run for president is providing a temporary lift to the blank-check firm taking his nascent media company public, as well as other stocks tied to the former president.
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC merging with Trump Media, rallied as much as 24% in US premarket trading, a small relief for a stock that’s down more than 50% this year. Phunware Inc., a software company that worked on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, also jumped as much as 28% and Rumble Inc., the Peter Thiel-backed conservative video network was not trading yet.