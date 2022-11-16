The Fates of Target and Walmart Diverge as US Consumers Seek Bargains

American consumers, whose spending powered a rapid pandemic recovery in the US, are trading down to lower-cost brands and pulling back on discretionary items as inflation and recession fears stalk family budgets.
Target Corp.’s comparable sales growth slowed to 0.9% last month from 4% in September. If that deceleration continues, the closely watched yardstick of consumer behavior at one of the nation’s most important retailers could go negative for the first time in five years. Shoppers are hitting the brakes on discretionary purchases, the company said, and even toy sales have been disappointing in the holiday season.