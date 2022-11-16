SoftBank Group Unit Seeks Up to $215 Million in Paytm Stake Sale

A unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. is selling a 4.5% stake in the parent of India’s leading digital payments brand Paytm, seeking to pare back its holding in a company whose share have tumbled 72% since its initial public offering last year.
SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. is offering 29 million shares One 97 Communications Ltd. at 555 rupees ($6.8) to 601.45 rupees each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. At the low end of that range, it would be selling at a 7.7% discount to the firm’s Wednesday close.