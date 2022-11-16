Real Is Only Safe Bet in Brazil as Lula Signals Fiscal Splurge

Prospects for increased government spending and higher inflation under a Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presidency are boosting the appeal of a combined Brazil trade: going short on the US dollar against the real, while betting on declines in local stocks.
Since winning the Oct. 30 vote, Lula has doubled down on his plans to expand social programs and foster consumption growth, disappointing investors who hoped for a more moderate tone following the election. Traders are trimming bets on rate cuts in Latin America’s largest economy, pushing up swap rates across the curve.