Polish Stocks Retreat From Five-Month High After Missile Strike

Polish stocks slid from their highest level in more than five months as a Russian-made rocket struck a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.
The WIG20 Index was among the world’s worst performers at the market open on Wednesday, sliding as much as 1.5% with telecoms and utility PGE SA leading the losses. Hungarian equities also underperformed European peers, while Czech stocks were little changed as NATO leaders urged caution and tried to avoid a major escalation. The MOEX Russia index dropped 0.5%.