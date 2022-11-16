 Skip to content
Petrus Calls on TeamViewer to End ManU, F1 Sponsorships Early

  • Activist fund says sponsorships are too expensive, don’t help
  • German tech company’s market value only a fifth of 2020 peak
TeamViewer is expected to shell out millions of euros for a five-year contract with Mercedes Formula 1 racing team.

Photographer: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

By

Activist fund Petrus Advisers is pressuring TeamViewer AG executives to end its frequently criticized sponsorship deals with football club Manchester United and the Mercedes Formula 1 racing team.

Petrus, disclosing a stake of just below 3% in the German IT services company, called the sponsorships a sign of hubris and “appalling judgment” in a letter to Chief Executive Officer Oliver Steil and finance chief Michael Wilkins. Saying it had been advocating for months in private, Petrus warned it wouldn’t tolerate the company spending more than €70 million ($73 million) -- about 1.4 times its net profit -- on the sponsorships.