Petrus Calls on TeamViewer to End ManU, F1 Sponsorships Early

Activist fund Petrus Advisers is pressuring TeamViewer AG executives to end its frequently criticized sponsorship deals with football club Manchester United and the Mercedes Formula 1 racing team.
Petrus, disclosing a stake of just below 3% in the German IT services company, called the sponsorships a sign of hubris and “appalling judgment” in a letter to Chief Executive Officer Oliver Steil and finance chief Michael Wilkins. Saying it had been advocating for months in private, Petrus warned it wouldn’t tolerate the company spending more than €70 million ($73 million) -- about 1.4 times its net profit -- on the sponsorships.