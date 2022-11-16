 Skip to content
Pursuits

In 'Zero-COVID' China, 1 Case Locks Down Peking University

A man gets swabbed for COVID test near a building of the Peking University in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Chinese authorities locked down the major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a &quot;zero-COVID&quot; approach despite growing public discontent. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man gets swabbed for COVID test near a building of the Peking University in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Chinese authorities locked down the major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a "zero-COVID" approach despite growing public discontent. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (KEN MORITSUGU)
Updated on

Beijing (AP) -- Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent.

Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on the main campus — where the case was found — were moved online through Friday, a university notice said. Still, some people could be seen entering and leaving the main campus Wednesday in the Chinese capital’s Haidian district.