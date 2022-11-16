Elon Musk’s Twitter Quest Turns Tesla’s Edge Into a Risk

Many Tesla Inc. investors watched in dismay as Elon Musk plunged into a battle over buying Twitter that pulled his attention away from the electric-car maker. Now that the deal is done, some are fretting Twitter is an even bigger drag on Tesla than before.
Tesla’s stock has plummeted 45% this year, compared with a 27% drop for the Nasdaq 100 Index. However, unlike the megacap technology companies that have seen similar or bigger routs, such as Meta Platforms Inc., earnings estimates for Tesla are actually higher than they were a year ago.