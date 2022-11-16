Medical Tourism Rebounds With Thai Travel Revival, Covid Lessons

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Asia’s largest hospital operator outside of China, says medical tourism has been in the revival stage in Thailand for the past few months and will continue to expand in part because of lessons from the Covid pandemic.
One learning point has been that the government must be more responsive to health-care providers, according to BDMS Chief Executive Officer Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth. Another is more awareness among the public about the value of preventative measures regarding health, such as checkups, genetic tests and improved diet, she said.