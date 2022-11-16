Key Data Suggests South Africa’s Economy Has Averted a Technical Recession

South Africa’s economy is likely to have averted a technical recession in the third quarter despite record power outages, key data indicates.
Better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output is set to outweigh relatively soft retail sales data, suggesting Africa’s most industrialized economy returned to growth in the third quarter after contracting 0.7% in the prior three-month period. Mining and manufacturing make up about a fifth of total gross domestic product, while trade, which includes the retail sector, accounts for 13%.