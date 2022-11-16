 Skip to content
Pursuits

Judas Priest, Mellencamp Leave Memorable Rock Hall Moments

Inductees Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, from left, Dolly Parton and Rob Halford of Judas Priest perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Inductees Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, from left, Dolly Parton and Rob Halford of Judas Priest perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (ANDREW DALTON)

Los Angeles (AP) -- Two weeks after the rousing entrance of Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie and many others into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will air on HBO at 8 p.m. on Saturday night, when it can also be seen streaming on HBO Max. If past telecasts are any indication, the 6 1/2-hour will be cut roughly in half for the television audience. Here are a few memorable moments from the show, that might get short shrift on TV.

A MOMENT FOR METAL