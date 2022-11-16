JPMorgan Sees ‘Mild’ US Recession in 2023 on Fed’s Rate Hikes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists projected the US will enter a “mild” recession next year thanks to interest-rate hikes that could cost more than 1 million Americans their jobs, and the Federal Reserve will pivot to cutting borrowing costs in 2024.
The Fed will probably raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points at each of the first two meetings in 2023 to reach a target range of 4.75% to 5% before pausing, economists Michael Feroli and Daniel Silver said in a report Wednesday.