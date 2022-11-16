Indonesia, Philippines Are Set to Stick With Bold Rate-Hiking Cycle

Two Southeast Asian central banks are expected to deliver another round of outsized rate increases on Thursday to tame inflation and shore up their currencies.
Twenty-two of 33 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see Bank Indonesia raising its benchmark rate by half-point, while 10 expect a 25 basis-point move and one predicts a 75 basis points action. Meanwhile, 23 of 24 surveyed on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ decision see a 75 basis-point increase as telegraphed by Governor Felipe Medalla, with only one analyst anticipating a half-point move.