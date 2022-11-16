 Skip to content
Economics
Central Banks

Indonesia, Philippines Are Set to Stick With Bold Rate-Hiking Cycle

  • Indonesian rupiah is Asia’s worst performer this quarter
  • Philippine central bank ready to match Fed’s rate moves

Two Southeast Asian central banks are expected to deliver another round of outsized rate increases on Thursday to tame inflation and shore up their currencies.

Twenty-two of 33 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see Bank Indonesia raising its benchmark rate by half-point, while 10 expect a 25 basis-point move and one predicts a 75 basis points action. Meanwhile, 23 of 24 surveyed on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ decision see a 75 basis-point increase as telegraphed by Governor Felipe Medalla, with only one analyst anticipating a half-point move.