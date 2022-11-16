Ebola Shots Donated by Merck to Be Tested on Vaccine-Resistant Strain

Idea Generation: LaRussell

Rapper, entrepreneur and innovator LaRussell takes us on a journey from his childhood in the Bay Area making music, to his viral freestyles that lead to an appearance on The Breakfast Club, to his current mission of reimagining the music industry from his own garage. In this week's episode, we hear how LaRussell first started gaining traction in his hometown of Vallejo, how he landed appearances on some of the premiere hip-hop radio shows, and why he's turned down offers from every major label in pursuit of building an independent empire.