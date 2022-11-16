China’s Virus Cases Surge to Near 20,000 in Test for Covid Zero

China’s daily virus tally surged to almost 20,000, with enduring outbreaks in key cities testing local authorities’ appetite to ease the burden of Covid Zero restrictions while getting infections under control.
The country reported 19,609 cases for Tuesday, the highest since late-April when financial hub Shanghai was in the midst of a brutal two-month lockdown. The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou remains the biggest hotspot, with 6,296 new infections. Chongqing posted a slight decline in numbers, but reported cases held above 2,000 for a third day.