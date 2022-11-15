JPMorgan Forms Joint Venture for $1 Billion in Rental Houses

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm entered into a deal to acquire more than $1 billion of single-family rentals, a sign that choppy markets haven’t scared investors away from suburban housing.

Institutional investors advised by the bank formed a joint venture with Haven Realty Capital to buy and develop entire communities of new homes, according to a statement Tuesday. The partners are seeding the venture with three communities in the Atlanta area, and will eventually deploy $415 million in equity, enough to acquire more than 2,500 houses.



In 2020, JPMorgan teamed up with American Homes 4 Rent to acquire build-to-rent communities on behalf of investors. Haven’s portfolio already includes 3,500 homes in various stages of completion through joint ventures with other partners.



Single-family rentals gained favor early in the pandemic as property funds looked for ways to capitalize on heated demand for suburban living. Buying or developing whole communities — a strategy known as build-to-rent — was especially appealing, in part because the projects were seen as easier to manage than a portfolio of houses scattered across a metropolitan area.