Metro Service to DC’s Dulles Airport Finally Arrives, 60 Years in the Making

Sixty years after Dulles International Airport opened, air travelers in Washington, DC, will be able to do something that residents of scores of other global cities take for granted: Take a train to their plane.
A long-planned 11.5 mile extension of the US capital’s Metrorail system is set to begin serving the airport this week. The second phase of the Silver Line adds six new stations throughout Northern Virginia and marks the culmination of a $3 billion effort to bring rail service to Dulles, whose Eero Saarinen-designed main terminal opened in 1962.