US Treasury Has Scope to Avoid Debt Ceiling Gimmicks Entirely

There’s a chance that the US Treasury can escape the usual market-distorting gimmicks it’s historically needed to avoid breaching the government’s statutory debt ceiling -- if the politicians in Washington can actually get their act together soon enough.

In previous legislative battles around passing laws to increase the government’s borrowing limit -- the most recent being in late 2021 -- the Treasury has usually been forced to employ a range of so-called extraordinary budgetary measures to keep under the cap. These include things like not making contributions to certain government pension funds and drawing down its cash pile to uncomfortable levels, which have tended to extend the Treasury’s borrowing authority by several hundred billion dollars and push back the deadline for technical default risks.