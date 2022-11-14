World-Beating India Stocks Cement Haven Status With New Record

Having emerged as a safe haven amid this year’s global equity rout, Indian stocks look poised to extend their lead over world peers and finish 2022 on a high.
A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. An unprecedented retail investing boom, strong domestic demand that’s enabled one of the world’s fastest growth rates and political stability are also tailwinds that have helped India decouple from other emerging markets.